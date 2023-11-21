How to Watch Florida State vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) look to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (3-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
Florida State vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Florida State Stats Insights
- The Seminoles shot 43.6% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 42.5% the Buffaloes' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Florida State had a 9-10 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Buffaloes ranked 105th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Seminoles ranked 280th.
- The Seminoles' 69.3 points per game last year were only 2.2 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 67.1 points last season, Florida State went 9-8.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Florida State averaged 71.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.5.
- The Seminoles gave up 74.2 points per game at home last season, and 79.4 on the road.
- Florida State sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.5%) than on the road (36.5%).
Florida State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 94-67
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|L 89-68
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/20/2023
|UNLV
|W 83-75
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|Georgia
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Dean Smith Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.