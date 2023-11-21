The Colorado Buffaloes (4-0) will face the Florida State Seminoles (3-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

Florida State vs. Colorado Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 21

Tuesday, November 21 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Florida State Top Players (2022-23)

Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Florida State vs. Colorado Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Florida State AVG Florida State Rank 212th 69.9 Points Scored 69.3 235th 86th 67.1 Points Allowed 76.2 330th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 28.6 327th 105th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 6.5 274th 179th 13 Assists 13.4 150th 265th 12.7 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

