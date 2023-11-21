Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Holmes County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Holmes County, Florida today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Poplar Springs High School at Ponce de Leon HS
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Ponce de Leon, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bethlehem High School at Samson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Samson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vernon High School at Holmes County High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Bonifay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ponce de Leon HS at Poplar Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Graceville, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.