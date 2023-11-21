Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lee County, Florida has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gateway Charter High School at Providence School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.