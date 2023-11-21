Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Nassau County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Nassau County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baldwin Middle-High School at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fernandina Beach High School at Bishop Snyder High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Nassau HS at Ridgeview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
