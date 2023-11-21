Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Pasco County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sunlake High School at Central High School - Brooksville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
