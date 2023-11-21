The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) face the Stetson Hatters (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stetson vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stetson Stats Insights

The Hatters shot 46.1% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Chippewas allowed to opponents.

In games Stetson shot higher than 43.8% from the field, it went 15-5 overall.

The Hatters were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Chippewas finished 192nd.

Last year, the Hatters recorded 76.8 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 73.0 the Chippewas allowed.

When Stetson scored more than 73.0 points last season, it went 13-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Stetson posted 12.0 more points per game (83.9) than it did when playing on the road (71.9).

The Hatters surrendered 69.8 points per game last season at home, which was 7.0 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.8).

In home games, Stetson averaged 0.8 more treys per game (10.6) than away from home (9.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.8%) compared to in away games (38.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stetson Upcoming Schedule