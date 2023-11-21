How to Watch Stetson vs. Central Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) face the Stetson Hatters (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Stetson vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Stetson Stats Insights
- The Hatters shot 46.1% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Chippewas allowed to opponents.
- In games Stetson shot higher than 43.8% from the field, it went 15-5 overall.
- The Hatters were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Chippewas finished 192nd.
- Last year, the Hatters recorded 76.8 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 73.0 the Chippewas allowed.
- When Stetson scored more than 73.0 points last season, it went 13-4.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Stetson posted 12.0 more points per game (83.9) than it did when playing on the road (71.9).
- The Hatters surrendered 69.8 points per game last season at home, which was 7.0 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.8).
- In home games, Stetson averaged 0.8 more treys per game (10.6) than away from home (9.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.8%) compared to in away games (38.0%).
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ UNLV
|L 71-55
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Houston
|L 79-48
|Fertitta Center
|11/20/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 85-67
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/26/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Coastal Georgia
|-
|Edmunds Center
