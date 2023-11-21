The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) face the Stetson Hatters (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Stetson vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Stetson Stats Insights

  • The Hatters shot 46.1% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 43.8% the Chippewas allowed to opponents.
  • In games Stetson shot higher than 43.8% from the field, it went 15-5 overall.
  • The Hatters were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Chippewas finished 192nd.
  • Last year, the Hatters recorded 76.8 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 73.0 the Chippewas allowed.
  • When Stetson scored more than 73.0 points last season, it went 13-4.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Stetson posted 12.0 more points per game (83.9) than it did when playing on the road (71.9).
  • The Hatters surrendered 69.8 points per game last season at home, which was 7.0 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.8).
  • In home games, Stetson averaged 0.8 more treys per game (10.6) than away from home (9.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.8%) compared to in away games (38.0%).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ UNLV L 71-55 Thomas & Mack Center
11/13/2023 @ Houston L 79-48 Fertitta Center
11/20/2023 Milwaukee W 85-67 Ocean Center
11/21/2023 Central Michigan - Ocean Center
11/26/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
11/29/2023 Coastal Georgia - Edmunds Center

