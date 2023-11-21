The Stetson Hatters (2-2) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) as 3.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The point total is set at 139.5 in the matchup.

Stetson vs. Central Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stetson -3.5 139.5

Stetson Betting Records & Stats

In 14 of 24 games last season, Stetson and its opponents went over 139.5 points.

The average number of points in Stetson's contests last season was 150.6, which is 11.1 more points than the over/under for this game.

Stetson compiled a 15-9-0 ATS record last year.

Stetson finished with a 7-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 77.8% of those games).

The Hatters had a 4-1 record last year (winning 80% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

Stetson has an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this game.

Stetson vs. Central Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stetson 14 58.3% 76.8 142.5 73.8 146.8 140.3 Central Michigan 11 40.7% 65.7 142.5 73 146.8 142.3

Additional Stetson Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76.8 points per game the Hatters averaged were just 3.8 more points than the Chippewas gave up (73).

When Stetson put up more than 73 points last season, it went 11-3 against the spread and 13-4 overall.

Stetson vs. Central Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stetson 15-9-0 4-1 17-7-0 Central Michigan 12-15-0 8-10 10-17-0

Stetson vs. Central Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stetson Central Michigan 9-3 Home Record 6-8 7-9 Away Record 3-12 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.8 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

