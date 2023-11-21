Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walton County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Walton County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walton County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freeport High School at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.