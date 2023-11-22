Will Aaron Ekblad find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers face off against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekblad 2022-23 stats and insights

In 12 of 71 games last season, Ekblad scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He posted eight goals (plus 11 assists) on the power play.

He took three shots per game, sinking 6.5% of them.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Bruins were the stingiest squad in league play, allowing 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max

