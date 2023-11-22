The Florida Panthers, with Aaron Ekblad, will be in action Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. There are prop bets for Ekblad available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 71 games last season, Ekblad had a plus-minus rating of -14, and averaged 23:23 on the ice.

He had a goal in 12 of 71 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Ekblad had an assist in 19 games last season out of 71 games played, including multiple assists five times.

Ekblad's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 37 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +22 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.