Should you wager on Anton Lundell to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundell stats and insights

  • Lundell has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (five shots).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 2.9% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have allowed 37 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the least in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Lundell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:33 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 16:51 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:37 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:45 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:51 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:46 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 17:01 Away W 2-0

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

