Will Anton Lundell Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 22?
Should you wager on Anton Lundell to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Lundell stats and insights
- Lundell has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (five shots).
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 2.9% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have allowed 37 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Lundell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:33
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|2
|0
|2
|16:51
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|16:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|17:01
|Away
|W 2-0
Panthers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
