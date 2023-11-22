Anton Lundell will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins play at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. There are prop bets for Lundell available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Anton Lundell vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

Lundell has averaged 15:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

Lundell has a goal in one of his 18 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Lundell has registered a point in a game seven times this year out of 18 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In six of 18 games this season, Lundell has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Lundell goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Lundell Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 37 total goals (2.2 per game).

The team's +22 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 12 8 Points 6 1 Goals 1 7 Assists 5

