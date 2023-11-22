The Georgia State Panthers (3-0) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Georgia State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats scored just 0.7 fewer points per game last year (60.7) than the Panthers allowed their opponents to score (61.4).

Bethune-Cookman had an 8-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 61.3 points.

Last year, the Panthers recorded only 3.3 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Wildcats gave up (64.6).

When Georgia State scored more than 64.6 points last season, it went 8-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Schedule