The Georgia State Panthers (3-0) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-2) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman vs. Georgia State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats scored just 0.7 fewer points per game last year (60.7) than the Panthers allowed their opponents to score (61.4).
  • Bethune-Cookman had an 8-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 61.3 points.
  • Last year, the Panthers recorded only 3.3 fewer points per game (61.3) than the Wildcats gave up (64.6).
  • When Georgia State scored more than 64.6 points last season, it went 8-2.

Bethune-Cookman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UCF L 101-63 Addition Financial Arena
11/9/2023 @ Florida L 83-69 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/15/2023 Iona W 74-72 Moore Gymnasium
11/22/2023 @ Georgia State - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/23/2023 Bradley - Georgia State Convocation Center
11/28/2023 Jacksonville - Moore Gymnasium

