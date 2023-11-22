The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Montour find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Montour 2022-23 stats and insights

In 16 of 80 games last season, Montour scored -- but just one goal each time.

On the power play, he scored three goals while picking up 30 assists.

Montour averaged three shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 6.6%.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Bruins conceded 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

