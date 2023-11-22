Will Brandon Montour Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 22?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Montour find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)
Montour 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 16 of 80 games last season, Montour scored -- but just one goal each time.
- On the power play, he scored three goals while picking up 30 assists.
- Montour averaged three shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 6.6%.
Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Bruins conceded 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. They averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
