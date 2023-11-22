Brandon Montour will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins meet on Wednesday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Montour intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brandon Montour vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Montour Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 80 games last season, Montour averaged 23:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +9.

He had a goal in 16 games last season through 80 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.

Montour had an assist in 42 of 80 games last season, with multiple assists in 11 of them.

Montour's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Montour going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Montour Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 37 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +22.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.