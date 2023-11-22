Brandon Montour Game Preview: Panthers vs. Bruins - November 22
Brandon Montour will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins meet on Wednesday at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Montour intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Brandon Montour vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)
Panthers vs Bruins Game Info
Montour Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 80 games last season, Montour averaged 23:32 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +9.
- He had a goal in 16 games last season through 80 games played, but did not have multiple goals in any of those games.
- Montour had an assist in 42 of 80 games last season, with multiple assists in 11 of them.
- Montour's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Montour going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.
Montour Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have allowed 37 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +22.
