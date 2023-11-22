The Boston Bruins (13-1-3) visit the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Panthers are riding a six-game home winning streak.

The Panthers have an 8-2-0 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 35 goals while conceding 25 in that period. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in six goals (18.8% conversion rate).

Before this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Wednesday's hockey game.

Panthers vs. Bruins Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-115)

Bruins (-115) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)

Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have posted a record of 2-1-3 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 12-5-1.

Florida has earned 13 points (6-1-1) in its eight games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Panthers recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

When Florida has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned five points (2-1-1 record).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 12 games, earning 20 points from those contests.

Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in six games this season and has registered eight points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 8-4-1 (17 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Panthers went 3-1-0 in those contests (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 11th 3.47 Goals Scored 3.17 17th 1st 2.18 Goals Allowed 2.72 9th 10th 32.1 Shots 33.9 5th 21st 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.8 4th 11th 22.81% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 1st 90.77% Penalty Kill % 75.44% 23rd

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

