Will Carter Verhaeghe Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 22?
Should you wager on Carter Verhaeghe to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Verhaeghe stats and insights
- In eight of 18 games this season, Verhaeghe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 37 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Verhaeghe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|20:28
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:26
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|2
|1
|1
|17:09
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|17:44
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|15:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|19:23
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|19:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 2-0
Panthers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
