The Florida Panthers, with Carter Verhaeghe, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. If you'd like to wager on Verhaeghe's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:15 per game on the ice, is +2.

Verhaeghe has a goal in eight games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Verhaeghe has a point in 11 games this season (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

Verhaeghe has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 18 games played, including multiple assists once.

Verhaeghe's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 37 total goals (2.2 per game).

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +22.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 12 15 Points 10 8 Goals 3 7 Assists 7

