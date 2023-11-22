Will Eetu Luostarinen find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers face off against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Luostarinen stats and insights

In one of 18 games this season, Luostarinen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (one shot).

Luostarinen has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 37 total goals (2.2 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Luostarinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:35 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 15:42 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:10 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:30 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:34 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:52 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 2-0

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

