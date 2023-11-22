Will Evan Rodrigues find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers play the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rodrigues stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Rodrigues has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Rodrigues' shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 37 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rodrigues recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:02 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 14:04 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:18 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:01 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:39 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:25 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.