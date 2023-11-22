Will Evan Rodrigues find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers play the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

  • In two of 18 games this season, Rodrigues has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Rodrigues' shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 37 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Rodrigues recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:02 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:46 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 14:04 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 16:18 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:01 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:39 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:25 Away W 2-0

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

