Evan Rodrigues Game Preview: Panthers vs. Bruins - November 22
The Florida Panthers, Evan Rodrigues among them, meet the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. Considering a bet on Rodrigues in the Panthers-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Evan Rodrigues vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)
Panthers vs Bruins Game Info
Rodrigues Season Stats Insights
- Rodrigues has averaged 17:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).
- Rodrigues has scored in two of the 18 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.
- Rodrigues has a point in seven games this season (out of 18), including multiple points four times.
- Rodrigues has an assist in seven of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
- Rodrigues has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Rodrigues Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have given up 37 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+22) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|18
|Games
|3
|13
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
