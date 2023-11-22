The Florida Panthers, Evan Rodrigues among them, meet the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amerant Bank Arena. Considering a bet on Rodrigues in the Panthers-Bruins matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

Rodrigues has averaged 17:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).

Rodrigues has scored in two of the 18 games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

Rodrigues has a point in seven games this season (out of 18), including multiple points four times.

Rodrigues has an assist in seven of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Rodrigues going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 37 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+22) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 3 13 Points 0 3 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

