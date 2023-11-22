How to Watch Florida vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) hope to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Florida Gators (3-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
Florida vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- South Carolina State vs Missouri (7:00 PM ET | November 22)
- Arkansas vs Stanford (7:30 PM ET | November 22)
Florida Stats Insights
- The Gators made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Panthers allowed to their opponents (42%).
- Florida had a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42% from the field.
- The Gators were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Panthers ranked 90th.
- Last year, the Gators averaged 71.2 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 69.7 the Panthers allowed.
- When Florida put up more than 69.7 points last season, it went 13-5.
Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida put up 75.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 11 more points than it averaged on the road (64.9).
- In 2022-23, the Gators gave up 67.1 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 69.9.
- When playing at home, Florida drained 2.2 more treys per game (7.6) than on the road (5.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to away from home (25.7%).
Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Virginia
|L 73-70
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 89-68
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/17/2023
|Florida State
|W 89-68
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/22/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Barclays Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
