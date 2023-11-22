How to Watch the Florida State vs. Northwestern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (4-0) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the Northwestern Wildcats (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: FloHoops
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida State vs. Northwestern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles' 79.3 points per game last year were 8.2 more points than the 71.1 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- Florida State had an 11-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 63.7 points.
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged 63.7 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 66.9 the Seminoles allowed.
- Northwestern had a 6-1 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.
- The Wildcats made 35.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.5 percentage points lower than the Seminoles allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
- The Seminoles' 39.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.3 percentage points lower than the Wildcats given up to their opponents (46.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Tennessee
|W 92-91
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Florida
|W 79-75
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|11/19/2023
|South Alabama
|W 80-45
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|11/22/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/30/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/3/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.