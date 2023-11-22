Florida vs. Pittsburgh November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gators (1-0) will meet the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 PM ET and air on ESPN2.
Florida vs. Pittsburgh Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Florida Top Players (2022-23)
- Colin Castleton: 16.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.0 BLK
- Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Pittsburgh Top Players (2022-23)
- Jamarius Burton: 15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Hinson: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nelly Cummings: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Greg Elliott: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fede Federiko: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
Florida vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pittsburgh Rank
|Pittsburgh AVG
|Florida AVG
|Florida Rank
|94th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|71.2
|186th
|162nd
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|90th
|33.2
|Rebounds
|31.9
|171st
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|278th
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|105th
|14.0
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
