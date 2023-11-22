On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Gustav Forsling going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsling stats and insights

  • Forsling has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Forsling's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 37 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:56 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:41 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:09 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:36 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:09 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 25:08 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 21:34 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:50 Away W 2-0

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

