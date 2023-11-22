The Florida Panthers, Gustav Forsling included, will meet the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Forsling's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Gustav Forsling vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +175)

0.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Forsling has averaged 23:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

Forsling has a goal in two of 18 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In six of 18 games this year, Forsling has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In four of 18 games this year, Forsling has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Forsling's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Forsling has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Forsling Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 37 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+22) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 12 6 Points 6 2 Goals 2 4 Assists 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.