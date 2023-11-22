Gustav Forsling Game Preview: Panthers vs. Bruins - November 22
The Florida Panthers, Gustav Forsling included, will meet the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Forsling's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Gustav Forsling vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)
Panthers vs Bruins Game Info
Forsling Season Stats Insights
- In 18 games this season, Forsling has averaged 23:31 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.
- Forsling has a goal in two of 18 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- In six of 18 games this year, Forsling has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.
- In four of 18 games this year, Forsling has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Forsling's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he goes over.
- Given his moneyline odds, Forsling has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.
Forsling Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have conceded 37 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+22) ranks third-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|18
|Games
|12
|6
|Points
|6
|2
|Goals
|2
|4
|Assists
|4
