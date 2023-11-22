The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Miami Heat (9-5) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSUN

BSOH and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Heat vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 112 - Heat 108

Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 1.5)

Cavaliers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-3.7)

Cavaliers (-3.7) Pick OU: Over (212.5)



Over (212.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.6

With their .429 ATS win percentages this year, both the Heat (6-8-0 ATS) and the Cavaliers (6-8-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Miami (4-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Cleveland (4-3) does as the underdog (57.1%).

Miami and its opponents have gone over the over/under 42.9% of the time this season (six out of 14). That's less often than Cleveland and its opponents have (eight out of 14).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Cavaliers are 4-3, while the Heat are 8-2 as moneyline favorites.

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat rank 24th in the NBA with 110.2 points per game this season. At the other end, they rank seventh with 108.9 points allowed per game.

While Miami ranks in the bottom five in the NBA in boards per game with 41.2 (fifth-worst), it ranks 17th in the league with 44.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Heat rank 14th in the NBA with 25.8 assists per contest.

Miami is committing 12.6 turnovers per game this year (eighth-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 15.7 turnovers per contest (fourth-best).

The Heat are 15th in the NBA with 12.4 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

