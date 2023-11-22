The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) host the Miami Heat (9-5) after winning three home games in a row. The Heat are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 212.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: BSOH and BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -1.5 212.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's 14 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 212.5 points 10 times.
  • The average point total in Miami's games this year is 219.1, 6.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Heat's ATS record is 6-8-0 this season.
  • Miami has been the favorite in 10 games this season and won eight (80%) of those contests.
  • Miami has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Heat, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 212.5 % of Games Over 212.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 10 71.4% 110.2 222.1 108.9 220.5 219.2
Cavaliers 10 71.4% 111.9 222.1 111.6 220.5 220.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has done a better job covering the spread in away games (5-4-0) than it has at home (1-4-0).
  • The 110.2 points per game the Heat average are just 1.4 fewer points than the Cavaliers give up (111.6).
  • When Miami scores more than 111.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Heat and Cavaliers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 6-8 4-6 6-8
Cavaliers 6-8 4-3 8-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Heat Cavaliers
110.2
Points Scored (PG)
 111.9
24
NBA Rank (PPG)
 20
4-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-5
5-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-4
108.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.6
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
3-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 5-3
6-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.