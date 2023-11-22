The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) host the Miami Heat (9-5) after winning three home games in a row. The Heat are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 212.5.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 212.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's 14 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 212.5 points 10 times.

The average point total in Miami's games this year is 219.1, 6.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat's ATS record is 6-8-0 this season.

Miami has been the favorite in 10 games this season and won eight (80%) of those contests.

Miami has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Heat, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Heat vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 212.5 % of Games Over 212.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 10 71.4% 110.2 222.1 108.9 220.5 219.2 Cavaliers 10 71.4% 111.9 222.1 111.6 220.5 220.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has done a better job covering the spread in away games (5-4-0) than it has at home (1-4-0).

The 110.2 points per game the Heat average are just 1.4 fewer points than the Cavaliers give up (111.6).

When Miami scores more than 111.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Heat and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 6-8 4-6 6-8 Cavaliers 6-8 4-3 8-6

Heat vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Heat Cavaliers 110.2 Points Scored (PG) 111.9 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-5 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 108.9 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 3-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-3 6-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-2

