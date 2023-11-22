Heat vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) host the Miami Heat (9-5) after winning three home games in a row. The Heat are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 212.5.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|212.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's 14 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 212.5 points 10 times.
- The average point total in Miami's games this year is 219.1, 6.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Heat's ATS record is 6-8-0 this season.
- Miami has been the favorite in 10 games this season and won eight (80%) of those contests.
- Miami has a record of 4-2 when it's favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Heat, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Heat vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 212.5
|% of Games Over 212.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|10
|71.4%
|110.2
|222.1
|108.9
|220.5
|219.2
|Cavaliers
|10
|71.4%
|111.9
|222.1
|111.6
|220.5
|220.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has done a better job covering the spread in away games (5-4-0) than it has at home (1-4-0).
- The 110.2 points per game the Heat average are just 1.4 fewer points than the Cavaliers give up (111.6).
- When Miami scores more than 111.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|6-8
|4-6
|6-8
|Cavaliers
|6-8
|4-3
|8-6
Heat vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Heat
|Cavaliers
|110.2
|111.9
|24
|20
|4-2
|5-5
|5-1
|6-4
|108.9
|111.6
|7
|11
|3-6
|5-3
|6-3
|6-2
