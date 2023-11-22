The Miami Heat (9-5) will be monitoring four players on the injury report, including Tyler Herro, ahead of a Wednesday, November 22 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Heat are coming off of a 118-100 win against the Bulls in their last outing on Monday. In the Heat's win, Bam Adebayo led the way with 23 points (adding 11 rebounds and six assists).

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.0 4.3 4.3 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kevin Love PF Out Personal 11.0 9.5 2.0 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hip 22.7 6.0 2.3

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Caris LeVert: Questionable (Knee), Isaac Okoro: Questionable (Knee), Donovan Mitchell: Questionable (Hamstring)

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSUN

