How to Watch the Heat vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Miami Heat (9-5) on November 22, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Heat vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Heat vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
|Heat vs Cavaliers Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Cavaliers Prediction
|Heat vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Cavaliers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45%).
- In games Miami shoots higher than 45% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Heat are the 26th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 11th.
- The 110.2 points per game the Heat average are only 1.4 fewer points than the Cavaliers give up (111.6).
- Miami has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat are posting 111.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 109.3 points per contest.
- Defensively Miami has played worse at home this year, ceding 109.4 points per game, compared to 108.7 away from home.
- In home games, the Heat are making 0.4 fewer treys per game (12.2) than in away games (12.6). However, they own a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to on the road (37.2%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|R.J. Hampton
|Out
|Knee
|Kevin Love
|Out
|Personal
|Bam Adebayo
|Questionable
|Hip
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.