Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Miami Heat visit the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +200)

The 23.5-point prop bet set for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday is 7.0 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 3.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.

Butler has collected 3.5 assists per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

He drains zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

