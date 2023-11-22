Wednesday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (8-6) and the Miami Heat (9-5) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse features the Heat's Jimmy Butler as a player to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSSUN

Heat's Last Game

On Monday, in their last game, the Heat beat the Bulls 118-100. With 23 points, Bam Adebayo was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 23 11 6 1 0 0 Duncan Robinson 22 2 2 0 0 6 Jaime Jaquez 19 3 4 2 0 3

Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro's averages for the season are 22 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, making 37.3% of his shots from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.7 triples per contest (10th in NBA).

Butler gives 16.5 points, 9 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kyle Lowry's numbers for the season are 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Kevin Love's averages for the season are 11 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2 assists, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 50% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Duncan Robinson averages 10.7 points, 2 boards and 0.7 assists, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per game.

