The Miami Heat, with Jimmy Butler, face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game, a 118-100 win against the Bulls, Butler totaled 16 points and six assists.

In this piece we'll break down Butler's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-111)

Over 22.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-111)

Over 5.5 (-111) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Over 4.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+200)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were No. 1 in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 106.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Cavaliers allowed 41.2 rebounds per contest last year, second in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 23 assists last season, the Cavaliers were the best squad in the league.

Conceding 11.3 made three-pointers per game last season, the Cavaliers were second in the league in that category.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 35 33 5 3 1 1 0 3/8/2023 35 28 5 5 0 1 2 1/31/2023 34 23 1 5 1 1 3

