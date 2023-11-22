Will Jonah Gadjovich Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 22?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jonah Gadjovich a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Gadjovich 2022-23 stats and insights
- In three of 35 games last season, Gadjovich scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Gadjovich produced no points on the power play last season.
- Gadjovich's shooting percentage last season was 9.4%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.
Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
- The Bruins earned seven shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
