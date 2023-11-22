For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jonah Gadjovich a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gadjovich 2022-23 stats and insights

In three of 35 games last season, Gadjovich scored -- but just one goal each time.

Gadjovich produced no points on the power play last season.

Gadjovich's shooting percentage last season was 9.4%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins earned seven shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.