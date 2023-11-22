The Miami Heat, Josh Richardson included, match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Richardson put up 10 points in his last game, which ended in a 118-100 win against the Bulls.

In this piece we'll examine Richardson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Josh Richardson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+100)

Over 8.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in the league defensively last season, conceding 106.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers conceded 23 per game last year, ranking them first in the NBA.

Defensively, the Cavaliers gave up 11.3 made three-pointers per game last year, second in the league.

Josh Richardson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2022 27 24 1 2 5 0 0

