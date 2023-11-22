Will Kevin Stenlund Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 22?
Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Stenlund stats and insights
- In five of 18 games this season, Stenlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (zero shots).
- Stenlund has no points on the power play.
- Stenlund averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 37 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Stenlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|14:12
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:47
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|8:14
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|10:16
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:48
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:32
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|W 2-0
Panthers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
