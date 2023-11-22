Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

In five of 18 games this season, Stenlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Bruins this season in one game (zero shots).

Stenlund has no points on the power play.

Stenlund averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 37 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Stenlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 14:12 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:47 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:14 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 10:16 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 16:59 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:29 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:32 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:41 Away W 2-0

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

