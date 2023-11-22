The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Tkachuk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tkachuk stats and insights

Tkachuk has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken two shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Tkachuk has picked up five assists on the power play.

Tkachuk averages 4.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 37 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tkachuk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:37 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:02 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 17:18 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 18:40 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 16:49 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:41 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:49 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:05 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:07 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.