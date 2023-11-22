Will Matthew Tkachuk Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 22?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Tkachuk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tkachuk stats and insights
- Tkachuk has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- Tkachuk has picked up five assists on the power play.
- Tkachuk averages 4.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 37 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Tkachuk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:37
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/16/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/14/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|17:18
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|18:40
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|16:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:41
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|20:49
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|20:05
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|21:07
|Away
|W 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.