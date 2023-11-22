Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. If you'd like to wager on Tkachuk's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk has averaged 19:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Tkachuk has a goal in three games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 18 games this year, Tkachuk has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Tkachuk has an assist in nine of 18 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability that Tkachuk goes over his points prop total is 67.5%, based on the odds.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 37 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the league.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +22.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 12 17 Points 16 3 Goals 6 14 Assists 10

