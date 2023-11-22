In the upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Nick Cousins to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Cousins stats and insights

Cousins has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Bruins this season, but has not scored.

Cousins has zero points on the power play.

Cousins' shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 37 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Cousins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:26 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:54 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:26 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:59 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 12:50 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:46 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:51 Away W 2-0

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

