Should you bet on Niko Mikkola to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Boston Bruins face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mikkola stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Mikkola has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Mikkola has no points on the power play.

He has a 10.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 37 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mikkola recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Oilers 2 2 0 20:11 Home W 5-3 11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:17 Away W 2-1 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:44 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:36 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:37 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:45 Home W 5-2 11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:53 Away W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:52 Home W 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:09 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:30 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.