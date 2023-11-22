Can we anticipate Oliver Ekman-Larsson scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers face off with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

  • Ekman-Larsson has scored in five of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Ekman-Larsson has accumulated one goal and four assists.
  • Ekman-Larsson averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 37 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:50 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:59 Away W 2-1
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 28:22 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:48 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 20:37 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 23:53 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 22:21 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 23:56 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 26:24 Away W 2-0

Panthers vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

