Oliver Ekman-Larsson Game Preview: Panthers vs. Bruins - November 22
Oliver Ekman-Larsson will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins face off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Prop bets for Ekman-Larsson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Ekman-Larsson Season Stats Insights
- In 18 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 23:14 on the ice per game.
- In five of 18 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Ekman-Larsson has a point in nine of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- In six of 18 games this year, Ekman-Larsson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.
- Ekman-Larsson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.
- There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Ekman-Larsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Ekman-Larsson Stats vs. the Bruins
- The Bruins have given up 37 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the league.
- The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +22.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Boston
|18
|Games
|2
|11
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
