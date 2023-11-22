Oliver Ekman-Larsson will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins face off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Prop bets for Ekman-Larsson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Panthers vs Bruins Game Info

Ekman-Larsson Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 23:14 on the ice per game.

In five of 18 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Ekman-Larsson has a point in nine of 18 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 18 games this year, Ekman-Larsson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Ekman-Larsson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Ekman-Larsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Ekman-Larsson Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 37 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), the least in the league.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +22.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 18 Games 2 11 Points 0 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

