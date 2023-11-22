The Florida Panthers (12-5-1) are monitoring two players on the injury report, including Aleksander Barkov Jr., as they prepare for their Wednesday, November 22 game against the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) at Amerant Bank Arena. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Josh Mahura D Out Lower Body Aleksander Barkov Jr. C Questionable Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Grzelcyk D Out Upper Body Milan Lucic LW Out Lower Body Morgan Geekie C Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers Season Insights

With 57 goals (3.2 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

Florida has one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 49 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.

Their +8 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins rank 11th in the NHL with 59 goals scored (3.5 per game).

They have the league's third-best goal differential at +22.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panthers vs. Bruins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-115) Panthers (-105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.