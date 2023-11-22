Panthers vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - November 22
The Florida Panthers (12-5-1) are monitoring two players on the injury report, including Aleksander Barkov Jr., as they prepare for their Wednesday, November 22 game against the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) at Amerant Bank Arena. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Josh Mahura
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Grzelcyk
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Milan Lucic
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Morgan Geekie
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Arena: Amerant Bank Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers Season Insights
- With 57 goals (3.2 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
- Florida has one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 49 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.
- Their +8 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
Bruins Season Insights
- The Bruins rank 11th in the NHL with 59 goals scored (3.5 per game).
- They have the league's third-best goal differential at +22.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Panthers vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-115)
|Panthers (-105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.