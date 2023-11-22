The Boston Bruins (13-1-3) will visit the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) -- who've won six straight on home ice -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info

Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) BOS

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 49 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

The Panthers' 57 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 35 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 18 13 12 25 7 6 42.5% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 16 6 11 17 10 16 54.9% Matthew Tkachuk 18 3 14 17 19 8 50% Carter Verhaeghe 18 8 7 15 13 11 40% Evan Rodrigues 18 3 10 13 7 4 30%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have the No. 1 defense in the NHL, allowing 37 total goals (only 2.2 per game).

The Bruins' 59 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 37 goals over that time.

Bruins Key Players