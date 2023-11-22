The Boston Bruins (13-1-3) are slight favorites when they visit the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) on Wednesday, November 22 in what is projected to be a close matchup. The Bruins are -115 on the moneyline to win over the Panthers (-105) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Bruins Betting Trends

In seven of 17 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Bruins have gone 10-4 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Panthers have three wins in the seven games in which they've been an underdog.

Boston is 10-4 (winning 71.4% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Florida is 3-4 when it is underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 5-5 5-5-0 6 3.7 2.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.7 2.6 9 28.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 5-5 7-3-0 6.5 3.5 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-2-0 3.5 2.5 6 18.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 6-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.