The Florida Panthers (12-5-1) host the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Panthers have won six in a row at home.

The Panthers are 8-2-0 over the past 10 games, scoring 35 total goals (six power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 18.8%). They have allowed 25 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Wednesday's contest.

Panthers vs. Bruins Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final result of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-110)

Bruins (-110) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)

Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have finished 2-1-3 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 12-5-1.

In the eight games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-1-1 record (good for 13 points).

In the one game this season the Panthers registered just one goal, they lost.

Florida has taken five points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-1-1 record).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 12 games (10-2-0, 20 points).

In the six games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered eight points after finishing 4-2-0.

In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 8-4-1 (17 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Panthers went 3-1-0 in those contests (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 17th 3.17 Goals Scored 3.47 11th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 2.18 1st 5th 33.9 Shots 32.1 10th 4th 27.8 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 23rd 16.67% Power Play % 22.81% 11th 23rd 75.44% Penalty Kill % 90.77% 1st

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

