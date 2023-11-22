Panthers vs. Bruins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 22
The Florida Panthers (12-5-1) host the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Panthers have won six in a row at home.
The Panthers are 8-2-0 over the past 10 games, scoring 35 total goals (six power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 18.8%). They have allowed 25 goals to their opponents.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will come out on top in Wednesday's contest.
Panthers vs. Bruins Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final result of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-110)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)
Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info
|Panthers vs Bruins Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Bruins Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Bruins Player Props
|How to Watch Panthers vs Bruins
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have finished 2-1-3 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 12-5-1.
- In the eight games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-1-1 record (good for 13 points).
- In the one game this season the Panthers registered just one goal, they lost.
- Florida has taken five points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-1-1 record).
- The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 12 games (10-2-0, 20 points).
- In the six games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered eight points after finishing 4-2-0.
- In the 13 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 8-4-1 (17 points).
- The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Panthers went 3-1-0 in those contests (six points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Bruins AVG
|Bruins Rank
|17th
|3.17
|Goals Scored
|3.47
|11th
|9th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|2.18
|1st
|5th
|33.9
|Shots
|32.1
|10th
|4th
|27.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|21st
|23rd
|16.67%
|Power Play %
|22.81%
|11th
|23rd
|75.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|90.77%
|1st
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
