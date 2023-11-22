Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Florida Panthers meet the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

One of Florida's leading offensive players this season is Sam Reinhart, with 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) and an average ice time of 21:06 per game.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another key contributor for Florida, with 17 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring six goals and adding 11 assists.

Tkachuk has posted three goals and 14 assists for Florida.

In four games, Anthony Stolarz's record is 3-1-0. He has conceded nine goals (2.28 goals against average) and has recorded 99 saves.

Bruins Players to Watch

David Pastrnak's 12 goals and 17 assists in 17 matchups give him 29 points on the season.

Brad Marchand is a top contributor for Boston, with 19 total points this season. In 17 games, he has netted seven goals and provided 12 assists.

This season, McAvoy has three goals and 12 assists for Florida.

In the crease, Linus Ullmark has a record of 6-1-1 in eight games this season, conceding 18 goals (2.2 goals against average) with 233 saves and a .928 save percentage, seventh-best in the league.

Panthers vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 17th 3.17 Goals Scored 3.47 11th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 2.18 1st 5th 33.9 Shots 32.1 10th 4th 27.8 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 23rd 16.67% Power Play % 22.81% 11th 23rd 75.44% Penalty Kill % 90.77% 1st

