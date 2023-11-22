Panthers vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (13-1-3) visit the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Panthers are riding a six-game home winning streak.
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-115)
|Panthers (-105)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in seven games this season, and won three (42.9%).
- Florida has entered seven games this season as an underdog by -105 or more and is 3-4 in those contests.
- The Panthers have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Florida has played 10 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info
Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|59 (11th)
|Goals
|57 (14th)
|37 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|49 (10th)
|13 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (22nd)
|6 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (19th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers went 8-2-0 over its past 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- Florida has gone over the total in seven of its past 10 contests.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over the past 10 matchups, Panthers' games have had an average of 8.4 goals, 0.9 more than their season-long average.
- The Panthers have scored 57 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Panthers have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 49 total, the 10th-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +8.
