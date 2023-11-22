The Boston Bruins (13-1-3) visit the Florida Panthers (12-5-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max. The Panthers are riding a six-game home winning streak.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-115) Panthers (-105) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in seven games this season, and won three (42.9%).

Florida has entered seven games this season as an underdog by -105 or more and is 3-4 in those contests.

The Panthers have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Florida has played 10 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info

Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 59 (11th) Goals 57 (14th) 37 (1st) Goals Allowed 49 (10th) 13 (13th) Power Play Goals 10 (22nd) 6 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (19th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers went 8-2-0 over its past 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.

Florida has gone over the total in seven of its past 10 contests.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, 0.5 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over the past 10 matchups, Panthers' games have had an average of 8.4 goals, 0.9 more than their season-long average.

The Panthers have scored 57 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 14th in the NHL.

The Panthers have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 49 total, the 10th-fewest among NHL teams.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +8.

