Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on David Pastrnak, Sam Reinhart and others in the Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Panthers vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Reinhart has scored 13 goals (0.7 per game) and put up 12 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Florida offense with 25 total points (1.4 per game). He takes 2.8 shots per game, shooting 25.5%.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 1 1 0 at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 at Kings Nov. 16 1 0 1 1 at Sharks Nov. 14 1 1 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 2 2 4 4

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Florida's Matthew Tkachuk is among the top offensive players on the team with 17 total points (three goals and 14 assists).

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Nov. 20 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Nov. 17 0 0 0 3 at Kings Nov. 16 0 0 0 6 at Sharks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 12 0 2 2 2

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 29 points. He has 12 goals and 17 assists this season.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 20 1 1 2 8 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 3 3 6 at Sabres Nov. 14 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 11 0 1 1 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 1 2 3 5

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Nov. 20 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Nov. 18 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 11 1 1 2 5 vs. Islanders Nov. 9 0 2 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.