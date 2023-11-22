Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Bruins on November 22, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on David Pastrnak, Sam Reinhart and others in the Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Panthers vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Reinhart has scored 13 goals (0.7 per game) and put up 12 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Florida offense with 25 total points (1.4 per game). He takes 2.8 shots per game, shooting 25.5%.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kings
|Nov. 16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 14
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 12
|2
|2
|4
|4
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Florida's Matthew Tkachuk is among the top offensive players on the team with 17 total points (three goals and 14 assists).
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Ducks
|Nov. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Kings
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Sharks
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Nov. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Pastrnak is Boston's leading contributor with 29 points. He has 12 goals and 17 assists this season.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|8
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|3
|3
|6
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|5
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 18
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Canadiens
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
